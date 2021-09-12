Trippy Bunny NFT donates 100% of mint proceeds to suicide prevention foundation By Cointelegraph

Trippy Bunny NFT, a new nonfungible token project built on Solana, has announced that it is donating all of its mint sale proceeds to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
The announcement was made on Suicide Prevention Day, a global awareness event observed globally on Sept. 10. The annual awareness day was first organized in 2003 by the International Association for Suciide Prevention. Today, it has the support of the World Health Organization and the World Federation for Mental Health.
