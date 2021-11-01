Tripple IGO NFT Collection Drops on Binance NFT on November 4 By CoinQuora

Tripple IGO NFT Collection Drops on Binance NFT on November 4



CyBall announced the launch of its Tripple IGO on the Binance NFT marketplace.

The NFT collection features Genesis CyBloc NFT Packs of different rarity levels.

CyBall announced the launch of its Tripple IGO on the Binance NFT marketplace. This collection features Genesis CyBloc NFT Packs of different rarity levels and can be redeemable for a Genesis CyBloc — an in-game asset.

The company released the statement on November 1, on its official Medium blog. Minutes later, Binance NFT also shared the news with thousands of its followers on Twitter (NYSE:).

According to the company, the Triple IGO event will be up for purchase from 1:00 PM UTC on November 4, 2021, to 1:00 PM UTC on November 9, 2021, or until they are sold out.

Based on the announcement, the NFT collection will be sold using a fixed price, instant-sale format on a first-come-first-serve basis on 3 NFT platforms — Binance NFT, CyBall, and GuildFi.

For instance, IGOs (Initial Game Offering) are non-fungible tokens (NFTs) assets from top-tier gaming projects that the company claims are available exclusively on Binance NFT. As per the team, the assets can launch either via auction, mystery boxes or fixed price.

In addition, the team said that IGOs are wholly for gaming and all drop content will consist of in-game assets like weapons and items, early-access passes, exclusive Binance cosmetics and skins, and much more.

