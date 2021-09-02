Trip.com ADR Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q2 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Trip.com ADR Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q2



Investing.com – Trip.com ADR reported on Wednesday second quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Trip.com ADR announced earnings per share of 0.375 on revenue of 5.65B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of 0.3804 on revenue of 5.74B.

Trip.com ADR shares are down 6% from the beginning of the year, still down 29.80% from its 52 week high of 45.14 set on March 17. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 18.79% from the start of the year.

Trip.com ADR follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Trip.com ADR’s report follows an earnings beat by Walmart on August 17, who reported EPS of 1.78 on revenue of 141.05B, compared to forecasts EPS of 1.57 on revenue of 137.02B.

Walt Disney had beat expectations on August 12 with third quarter EPS of 0.8 on revenue of 17.02B, compared to forecast for EPS of 0.5454 on revenue of 16.76B.

