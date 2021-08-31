Trick Daddy Trends On Social Media After He Shares His Bedroom Preferences

Roommates, social media erupted when Trick Daddy detailed his bedroom preferences while on the latest episode of the popular podcast “Drink Champs.” In a totally unexpected confession, Trick Daddy revealed the very intimate and specific details of what he likes when he’s with a special lady.

For the last few months, Trick Daddy has found himself to be a regular fixture on social media trending topics. Just this summer alone, he sent the Beyhive into an absolute meltdown when he stated that Beyonce wasn’t a “sanger” and doubled down on his opinion when he was continuously dragged. He followed that up with getting into a verbal altercation with a woman while attending a Miami nightclub.

However, none of those incidents appear to have sent social media into overdrive like his recent comments regarding his sexual preferences. While being interviewed by Noreaga on “Drink Champs,” Trick Daddy left him speechless and crying laughing with a revelation that literally no one saw coming.

As expected, as soon as the clip began to circulate online, endless memes, posts and comments readily flowed in with opinions that ranged from hilarious and questioning to downright shock.

Surprisingly, Trick Daddy has yet to respond to the extreme reaction to his comments—which is a bit out of character considering how he is generally so vocal about various topics that are at the center of conversation.

