The trial date of the former Fort Worth police officer charged in the fatal shooting of #AtatianaJefferson has been set.

Originally scheduled to begin in November 2021, a judge set a new date for #AaronDean who will stand trial for the death of #AtatianaJefferson on January 10, 2022.

This comes more than two years after Jefferson was shot through a window, during a wellness check.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

If you recall, Atatiana Jefferson was shot and killed on a Saturday morning in 2019, while she was inside a home visiting family. The officer responded to the call after a neighbor reported that the front door of the residence was open. From there, things took a very tragic turn.

Within minutes after the call was placed, police showed up at the scene and began searching the outside of the home. Body-cam footage of the officer who fired the fatal shots at Jefferson, shows him moving around the home, looking through a doorway and entering the backyard with a flashlight before firing. The officer yelled, “put your hands up! Show me your hands!” before shooting into the window, in less than 3 seconds.

Since her passing, Jefferson’s mother and father have both passed away. Her father died of an heart attack and her mother died two months after he did.

Roomies, we’ll keep you posted on any updates.

The post Trial Date Set For Former Officer Who Fatally Shot Atatiana Jefferson appeared first on The Shade Room.