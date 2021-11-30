It was all good a day ago! R&B crooner Trey Songz just celebrated his 37th birthday yesterday and has been pretty lowkey online, but now he’s back in the spotlight due to some unfortunate news. It looks like authorities are investigating Trey in Las Vegas. According to TMZ, law enforcement sources advise that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently looking into claims of a sexual assault incident at The Cosmopolitan hotel.

It’s unclear when the incident took place but reports state police were contacted on Sunday. While this may seem surprising, this isn’t the first time he’s been called out for allegedly sexually assaulting someone. Last January, we reported that a woman was suing him for alleged sexual battery stemming from an incident in 2018. Reports stated that the suit was for $10 million due to an incident at Miami nightclub, E11even, on January 1, 2018.

An unidentified woman claimed that Trey invited her to the nightclub after they spent 2017 New Year’s Eve together at Diddy’s home during the incident. She then claimed that once they were at the club the following night, Trey invited her to VIP, where he forcefully placed his hand under her dress without her consent and attempted to insert his fingers into her vagina.

Trey didn’t respond to the claims, but in April 2020, he did speak out about another alleged incident. A woman named Aliza claimed that he urinated on her during a sexual encounter without her consent and wouldn’t allow her to leave the room. If you recall, we also reported the “Neighbors Know My Name” singer denied the claims via Twitter.

Trey hasn’t spoken out about the claim, and TMZ shows no arrests have been made. Roommates, we’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or https://my.community.com/theshaderoom

The post Trey Songz Is Under Investigation For An Alleged Sexual Assault Incident In Las Vegas appeared first on The Shade Room.