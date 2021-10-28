Treasury Secretary says spending packages will change U.S. economy for the better By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen attends the House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, U.S., September 30, 2021. Al Drago/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that President Joe Biden’s social spending and infrastructure packages would change the shape of the U.S. economy for the better and drive inflation down.

Biden on Thursday unveiled a $1.75 trillion economic and climate change plan that he said unified Democrats and which was then was quickly rebuffed by members of his own party.

The proposals represented “something truly historic: a new period of investment in economic growth for all Americans across the country,” Yellen said in a statement.

U.S. inflation accelerated last month, with consumer prices rising 5.4%.

“This is really because of the pandemic,” Yellen told CBS News in an interview published separately on Thursday, when asked about higher consumer prices and if inflation would decline next year.

“And as we succeed in the vaccination campaign and other countries do as well and life goes back to normal, I truly believe that this will subside and Americans will see inflation rates much closer to the 2% that we want and they’re accustomed to,” Yellen added.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR