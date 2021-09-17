Treasury plots stablecoin crackdown even as Tether’s dominance wanes By Cointelegraph

The U.S. Treasury Department is reportedly preparing a review highlighting challenges posed by stablecoin redemptions and the effect of a possible run on the crypto asset market.
According to a Sept.16 report from Bloomberg citing anonymous sources, Treasury officials are readying policy recommendations designed to ensure stablecoin holders can freely convert between their tokens and other assets.
