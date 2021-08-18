Treasury Dept. wants to ‘capture DeFi’ with infrastructure bill: Jake Chervinsky By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

The last-minute cryptocurrency provisions added to the U.S. infrastructure bill sought to “capture DeFi,” argues Compound’s general counsel Jake Chervinsky.

Appearing on the Bankless State of the Network podcast on August 17, Chervinsky — who is also DeFi Chair of the Blockchain Association — said the industry had been “blindsided” by the infrastructure bill’s crypto tax provisions which were announced just nine days prior to when it was expected to pass through the senate.