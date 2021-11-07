TRC20-USDT Volume on TRON Network Is Now Over 37.9 Billion By CoinQuora

TRC20-USDT Volume on TRON Network Is Now Over 37.9 Billion



The circulation amount of TRC20-USDT issued on the TRON network has exceeded 37.9 billion.

This shows a massive achievement for TRON.

TRON Foundation disclosed the news on Twitter (NYSE:).

New day new happenings. TRON Foundation, the issuer of TRC20 tokens just announced that the circulation amount of TRC20-based USDT issued by on top of the TRON network has eventually exceeded 37.9 billion as of this time.

Specifically, TRON Foundation made the announcement mainly on Twitter. Upon updating its followers about the current milestone that the issued TRC20-USDT has achieved so far, the company noted that the TRON ecosystem has been active and dedicated since the initiative.

In addition to this, the company even mentioned by their effort, the TRON ecosystem has massively related exponentially towards the project, and yet still, they never stop surprising based on their day-to-day engagement.

The circulation amount of #TRC20–#USDT issued by #Tether on #TRON network exceeded 37.9 billion! #TRON ecosystem never stops to amaze! pic.twitter.com/UzUBtpwP7e — TRON Foundation (@Tronfoundation) November 7, 2021

This achievement indicates astounding progress for TRON. To clarify, the core idea of issuing the TRC20-USDT on the TRON blockchain is to allow users to transact and exchange fiat pegged currencies by paying a near-zero fee at all times.

Moreover, apart from this, the TRC20-USDT also gives way for interoperability services with TRON-based protocols and decentralized applications (DApps). Since its mainnet launch, TRON has been active in progress with rapid product iterations pushing its adoption globally.

