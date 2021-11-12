Travis Scott’s Spokesperson Speaks Out About The Astroworld Festival Tragedies 

As more details come about following the unfortunate events that took place last week at Travis Scott’s annual Astroworld Festival, his spokesperson has verbally spoken out on his behalf.

On Friday, former Baltimore Mayor and Travis’ current spokesperson Stephanie Rawlings joined Gayle King on “CBS Mornings,” to help express his sorrow following the situation, and also his plans on helping those affected by the tragedies.

Stephanie addressed the narrative that what happened at the festival was Travis’ fault and said, “They have a 59-page operations plan, and it clearly says the only two people that are, have the authority to stop the concert, were the executive producer and the concert producer. He was not responsible for this, but he wants to be responsible for the solution.”

Stephanie also spoke on the report that Travis headed to an after-party at Dave & Busters after his performance as chaos took place during the festival. She shared that Travis and his team had taken the moment to regroup, and they were not aware of what had taken place until hours later.

“They were trying to figure out what was going on. It was hours and hours after the concert when they actually found out the tragedy, how the tragedy unfolded. And he has not stopped grieving for these families. He knows that he is who he is because of his fans. His love for his fans is so deep,” she said.

Travis Scott's spokesperson Stephanie Rawlings-Blake says the rapper was not aware of the degree of tragedy at Astroworld until hours after the event ended. She says he's looking to move forward: “He was not responsible for this, but he wants to be responsible for the solution.” pic.twitter.com/4gBbDwXcvT — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) November 12, 2021

As previously reported, on Thursday, the death toll had risen to nine people after college student Bharti Shahani, unfortunately, passed away after she was declared brain dead. A 9-year-old boy is currently fighting for his life after he was trampled at the festival.

There have been more than 40 lawsuits filed against Travis and Live Nation, with more expected to come.

We’ll continue to share updates as they become available.

