Travis Scott’s Adult Beverage ‘CACTI’ Has Been Discontinued

All good things must come to an end! If you’re a hard seltzer consumer, one of them will no longer be an option for purchase. According to reports from TMZ, Anheuser-Busch will no longer be the home of Travis Scott’s popular hard seltzer ‘CACTI.’ The beverage company has decided to discontinue the adult beverage.

In an announcement made on Friday, the company said, “After careful evaluation, we have decided to stop all production and brand development of CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer. We believe brand fans will understand and respect this decision.”

The partnership with Travis and Anheuser-Busch seemed to be a great one. Rolling Stone reported in April that CACTI reps announced that the fruity spiked beverage broke several records and sold more in its first week than any other variety pack in Anheuser-Busch’s history. Reports also state that the drink sold out in many stores in a day.

It is unclear if the decision to cut ties stems from the tragedies that occurred at the AstroWorld Festival in his hometown of Houston last month. However, a source told TMZ both parties agreed to end on November 30th, saying, “This is not a cancelation or creasing of an ongoing agreement.” Travis hasn’t made any comments about the news, but many can’t seem to think the announcement’s timing may have something to do with his recent interview with Charlamagne Tha God.

As we previously reported, Travis’ first sit-down interview since the Astroworld tragedy was released on Thursday. During the interview, Travis denied knowing about any injuries or fatalities among fans until after his headlining performance was over. Travis has continued to deny legal liability, and he and event organizers are cooperating with investigators.

Roommates, do you think another beverage company should pick up CACTI?

