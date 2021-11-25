Travis Scott Went Golfing With Mark Wahlberg And Michael Jordan In First Public Outing Since Astroworld

Shortly after, it was reported that Scott would be covering the costs of the funerals for those who died at the concert, as well as providing free therapy treatment for survivors in partnership with mental health organization BetterHelp.
As well as Scott and his label Cactus Jack Records, Samuel and Jackson named several corporations in their lawsuit, including Live Nation and ScoreMore, the venue NRG Park, and several security companies connected to the tragedy.
“For the most part, [the security companies] told us where to stand, not to let people run in, and to be safe and not to put our hands on anybody,” Jackson reportedly said during a press conference. “There was no training.”
The suit was filed by attorney Tony Buzbee in Houston and alleges “negligence” from Scott. It states that the damages are being sought to cover the cost of the physical and mental effects on the victims and families.