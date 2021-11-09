Travis Scott Sued By The Family Of The 9-Year-Old Boy That Was Trampled At The Astroworld Festival (Update)

On Monday, as more news about the tragedies that occurred at this year’s Astroworld Festival continued to surface, it was revealed that one of the youngest victims was Ezra Blount, who is currently in a medically-induced coma after suffering from his injuries. Now Ezra’s family has taken legal measures and enlisted help from attorney Ben Crump.

According to the documents obtained by TMZ, Ben Crump says Ezra was “kicked, stepped on, and trampled” as the crowds around him lifted up “unconscious bodies of friends and strangers and surfed them over the top of the crowd, hoping to send them to safety.”

In the lawsuit, which is against Travis and Live Nation, it also mentioned that Ezra remains in a coma and on life support after severe damage was caused to his major organs, which will hinder his life, and his “ability to grow and thrive.”

Ben Crump released a statement and said, “The suffering that this family is going through is immeasurable. This little boy had his whole life ahead of him–a life that is currently hanging in the balance because of the reckless mismanagement that ensued at the Astroworld Festival. We ask everyone to send up the most powerful prayers they can as this family tries to grapple with the undoable damage that has been done to their son. We demand justice for EB, his family, and all of our clients that left Astroworld with trauma.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Crump (@attorneycrump)

As we previously reported, Ezra’s grandfather explained that Ezra attended the festival with his father, and was on his father’s shoulders until his father passed out. Once his father fell, Ezra fell as well and he was unfortunately trampled during the chaos.

He was separated from his father during the incident and was initially listed as John Doe in the hospital until his family found him.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Travis Scott Sued By The Family Of The 9-Year-Old Boy That Was Trampled At The Astroworld Festival (Update) appeared first on The Shade Room.