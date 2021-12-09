Travis Scott Speaks Out In His First Interview Since The Astroworld Tragedy 

It has been a month since the tragic events that have taken in Houston at Travis Scott’s annual Astroworld Festival. After the initial deaths and injuries were reported, Travis briefly expressed his heartbreak in a statement, and in a video. However, he has been verbally silent about the incident as the death toll continued to rise, and the lawsuits continued to stack up.

In his first interview since the tragic event, Travis opened up to Charlamagne Tha God about the incident and shared how he has been dealing with the aftermath of this year’s festival. The misconceptions people may have had when it comes to his role in the whole situation and much more.

When asked how he was feeling, Travis said, “I been on about different type emotions, emotional roller coaster I mean. It gets so hard cause I always felt so connected with my fans. I went through something, and I feel like fans went through something, it hurts. It hurts a community, it hurts a city. It’s just been a lot of thoughts and a lot of feelings, grieving and just tryna wrap my head around it.”

Travis also shared that he was hesitant about the interview, however, he wanted to find the best way to communicate his emotions behind the unfortunate situation.

He was asked if he heard any of the screams from the crowd in between his songs, and he said, “Nah man…and it’s so crazy I’m that artist too. Any time you can hear something like that, you want to stop the show. You want to make sure fans get the proper attention they need. Any time I could see anything like that, I did. I stopped like a couple of times to make sure everybody was okay.”

Travis agreed that as an artist on stage it’s hard to tell the difference between excitement from danger as he is faced with seeing thousands of people, lighting, the music, in-ear buds, and much more.

In the days following the tragedy, Travis was also criticized for the raging atmosphere he is known to have at his shows. Charlamagne asked if he thought that may have contributed to the energy the night of the festival. “Yeah nah…I think this is something I’ve been working on for a while of just creating these experiences and trying to show like these experiences happening in a safe environment,” said Travis. “Us as artists, we trust professionals to make sure things happen and people leave safely, and this was like a regular show, it felt like to me.”

He continued to say that the energy people brought to the show was meant for a good time, and it was not meant to be harmful. Unfortunately, something happened, and they have to figure out what exactly it was.

Check out the full interview below:

