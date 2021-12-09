Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Travis Scott Said He Feels The Media Are Forcing Responsibility For The Astroworld Tragedy Onto Him In His First Interview Since The Concert Which Killed 10 Fans - Up News Info
Home Entertainment Travis Scott Said He Feels The Media Are Forcing Responsibility For The Astroworld Tragedy Onto Him In His First Interview Since The Concert Which Killed 10 Fans
Entertainment

Travis Scott Said He Feels The Media Are Forcing Responsibility For The Astroworld Tragedy Onto Him In His First Interview Since The Concert Which Killed 10 Fans

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

“Well yeah, you know, I’m the face of the festival, I’m a artist, so yeah, the media is…they wanna put it on me.”

View Entire Post ›

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Julie Teases Savannah About Kids & A Boyfriend...

Olivia Wilde’s New Tattoos Of Kids Names –...

5 Things To Know About Tom Hiddleston’s Girlfriend...

Tabitha Brown’s Top 8 Vegan Cooking Tips

Alyssa Scott Honors Her And Nick Cannon’s Late...

Penelope Disick Dons Face Mask In TikTok Video:...

Learn About Her 2 Adopted Children, Gemma &...

Mariah Carey’s Sparkly Gold Dress On James Corden...

Chris Noth & Tara Wilson Kiss At ‘And...

Every Character’s Final Line On The Show

Leave a Comment