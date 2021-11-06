Travis Scott Releases Statement After Tragic Event: “I’m Absolutely Devastated”

On Friday night, eight people were killed and several injured during a crowd surge at Travis Scott’s third-annual Astroworld Festival.

Travis took to Twitter and expressed devastation about what occurred.

He wrote, “I am absolutely devastated by what took pace last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.” Travis continued to say, “Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.” Expressing his commitment to his home city, Houston, he added, “I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thanks you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their support.” Travis ended his message with, “Love you all”

As previously reported, at around 9:15p.m., the crowd started moving towards the front of the stage. Once people moved closer, multiple individuals started passing out because they couldn’t breathe, according to authors.

“The crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage, and people began to panic,” Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña. stated.

At least two dozen people were taken to Houston hospitals, and 11 were reported as “CPR in progress,” when they were transported, @khou11 reports.

Among those that were injured, a 10-year-old was also in that number, according to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

“Our hearts are broken,” she said.

Earlier that day, a crowds rushed the VIP gate. A fenced was knocked over and people were trampled over as well. No serious injuries were reported after the incident. Officers have not stated if what happened earlier at the concert is related to the fatalities.

The Astroworld Festival has been canceled for the rest of the weekend and is currently under investigation.

Our thoughts and prayers to those impacted.

