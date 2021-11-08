Travis Scott Is Reportedly Covering Funeral Expenses For Fans Who Lost Their Lives At Astroworld Fest

As we previously reported, Travis Scott recently took to Twitter to express his devastation after eight people were killed during a crowd surge at his third-annual Astroworld Festival. It looks like Travis is putting his money where his mouth is, as he has reportedly offered to cover the funeral expenses for the deceased fans and their families, who were impacted by this tragedy.

According to TMZ, Travis will be footing the bill for any and all funeral costs that might come up for the families of the eight fans who passed away this weekend. Sources close to Travis say the funds will be coming directly from his pockets.

Footage from the concert has been making its rounds across social media, showing terrifying scenes of fans being trampled, passing out, and unconscious fans being carried out by police officers. Some fans have even spoken out, calling the experience a “concert from hell”.

It seems as though Travis recognizes the impact these events had on those who attended the concert, and is reportedly partnering with a network of mental health professionals called BetterHelp, to offer free mental health services to fans who need additional support during this difficult time.

TMZ reports the BetterHelp services will be in the form of one-on-one virtual therapy sessions with licenses professionals who work with the organization. BetterHelp will also reportedly be working with the National Alliance of Mental Illness for people who are seeking in person help. Travis will also oversee a hotline for fans to have direct access to the NAMI.

“I am absolutely devastated by what toon place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” Travis Scott wrote on Twitter. “Houston PD has my full support as they continue to look into this tragic loss of life.”

Continue to keep those impacted by this loss in your thoughts and prayers during this time, Roomies.

The post Travis Scott Is Reportedly Covering Funeral Expenses For Fans Who Lost Their Lives At Astroworld Fest appeared first on The Shade Room.