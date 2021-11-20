Travis Scott Hit With $2 Billion Lawsuit On Behalf Of 282 Victims Of The Astroworld Tragedy—Drake, Live Nation, NRG Stadium, Apple Music And Others Also Sued

#Roommates, the legal nightmare facing Travis Scott in the wake of the tragedy at his Astroworld festival that has currently claimed the lives of 10 people is now abundantly worse—as he (along with others) has just been hit with a new lawsuit totaling billions. According to new court documents, Travis Scott, Drake, Live Nation, NRG Stadium, Apple Music and more are facing a $2 billion lawsuit following the deadly incident at Astroworld.

@NYPost reports, San Antonio, Texas attorney Thomas Henry has formally filed a multi-billion-dollar lawsuit ($2 billion to be exact) on behalf of 282 victims of the fatal Astroworld music festival—and Travis Scott is at the center of it…but he’s not alone. Drake, Live Nation, NRG Stadium, Apple Music and a list of others are also named in the lawsuit. Speaking about the lawsuit filing, Henry stated “The defendants stood to make an exorbitant amount of money off this event, and they still chose to cut corners, cut costs, and put attendees at risk. My clients want to ensure the defendants are held responsible for their actions, and they want to send the message to all performers, event organizers, and promoters that what happened at Astroworld cannot happen again.”

Additionally, Henry further spoke about the host of injuries his clients have suffered, as the reasoning for filing the lawsuit against Travis Scott and others. “They have injuries ranging from heart attacks, to heart issues, to brain injuries, to spinal injuries, to broken bones, broken legs, eye injuries, internal organ injuries, bruising and bleeding. Those who were injured are still very traumatized because they had to step over dead bodies. They didn’t have a choice because there was nowhere to move,” he said.

This is the latest lawsuit in an ongoing list following Astroworld, as recent reports confirm that more than 140 lawsuits have now been filed against Travis Scott and all those affiliated with the festival.

As we previously reported earlier this week, Travis and Drake were also at the center of a $750 million lawsuit on behalf of 125 victims of the tragedy.

