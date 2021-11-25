Travis Scott Hangs With Mark Wahlberg In 1st Public Outing After Astroworld – Hollywood Life

Nearly three weeks after ten people were killed during Travis Scott’s Astroworld performance, the rapper made his first public outing alongside Corey Gamble and Mark Wahlberg.

Travis Scott was spotted in public for the first time since ten people died from the deadly crowd surge during his Nov. 5 Astroworld concert. In photos posted to social media, Travis, 30, sat next to Mark Wahlberg and Corey Gamble on an outside patio in Southern California. Travis is occupied with his phone while Mark, 50, and Corey, 41, chat. In another photo, the “Sicko Mode” rapper poses next to French-American actor Saïd Taghmaoui while in a golf cart. Saïd posted footage of himself golfing with Mark and Michael Jordan on Tuesday (Nov. 23), according to PEOPLE, at The Madison Club in La Quinta, but Travis is not in the footage.

It would make sense that Travis’s first public appearance would be at the Madison Club, for it is an exclusive golf club and gated community in Southern California. Current residents include Travis’s “in-laws,” Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as Cindy Crawford, Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli, and Apple CEO Tim Cook. If La Flame needed a place to go after the tragedy in Houston, this secure place would be it.

Travis has kept a low profile since news broke of the dozens injured and ten people killed during his Astroworld set. “The fact that it did happen to Houston, which he loves, and he has so many people there he’s close to … it’s particularly devastating,” his lawyer, Ed McPherson, said a week after the tragedy. “He’s been at his house locked away since this happened and not coming out at all.” Travis was spotted outside his Houston mansion on Nov. 11, his first appearance since the concert. In the photos, Travis wrapped himself in a blanket covered with white “H’s” while he spoke on a cell phone.

It may be a while before Travis performs or is spotted in public again. There have been multiple lawsuits filed against him and the festival’s promoters over the fatal tragedy. John Werner with Reaud, Morgan & Quinn told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that it may be “years” before a settlement is reached and all the victims are compensated. “After the evidence that is gathered during the investigation, a couple of questions must be answered. What did he know? When did he know it? What opportunities did he have to do something about it? For Travis Scott, we don’t know what kind of contractual pull he had over the performance.”

“Overall, settlements or verdicts will be in the 100s of millions of dollars,” Werner told HollywoodLife, and that might be a conservative estimate. Thomas J. Henry, a Texas attorney, issued a statement on Nov. 18 about how he’s representing 282 plaintiffs in a massive $2 Billion lawsuit against Travis Scott, Aubrey Drake Graham (aka Drake), Live Nation, and NRG stadium.