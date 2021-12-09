Travis Scott Gives 1st Interview After Astroworld Deaths – Hollywood Life

Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
For the first time since ten people died at Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert, the rapper sat down for a nearly hour-long interview to tell his side of the story.

Travis Scott says he’s been on an “emotional roller coaster” since tragedy struck his Astroworld Festival in Texas in early November. Ten people were killed during the concert, and dozens more were left injured. Travis faced extreme backlash for not stopping his concert amidst the tragedy playing out in the audience, but in his first interview since the event, he maintains that he had no idea how bad of a turn things had taken while he was onstage.

“I didn’t know the exact details until [after my set], minutes before the press conference,” Travis says in his conversation with Charlamagne Tha God. “And even at that moment you’re like….wait, what?!” He also insists that he would have stopped the show if he knew that things were getting so out of hand in the crowd. “Anytime you hear something like that, you want to stop the show,” he explains. “You want to make sure fans get the proper attention they need. Anytime I could see something like that, I did [stop]. I stopped it a couple of times just to make sure everybody was okay. I really just go off the fans’ energy as a collective — call and response. I just didn’t hear that [this time].”

travis scot
Travis Scott in his first interview after Astroworld. (CThaGod/Youtube)

The rapper, who is expecting his second child with Kylie Jenner, says he’s done a “lot of grieving” while trying to wrap his head around the situation. “I really just wanted to be there and wish I could kind of just hold everyone and heal them, talk to them, have conversations,” he admits, regarding his fans and their loved ones. “It really hurts, man.”

Story Developing

