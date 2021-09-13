Travis Scott Forgets Kylie Jenner But Thanks Stormi In MTV VMAs Speech – Hollywood Life

Uh, Travis Scott seemed to forget someone during his MTV VMAs. The ‘Franchise’ rapper gave love to his daughter, Stormi, but NOT her pregnant mother, Kylie Jenner!

After a year of social distancing and virtual performances, the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards brought some surprises on Sunday (Sept. 12). Justin Bieber flew, Lil Nas X stripped, Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor almost fought, and Travis Scott forgot. Travis, 30, took home the Best Hip-Hop VMA for “Franchise,” his song with Young Thug and M.I.A. After collecting the Moonperson trophy, Travis went down a list of people to thank. “First, I want to thank God, my mom, Stormi [Webster],” he said before thanking his label and giving love to the fans. One person that Travis seemingly overlooked was Kylie Jenner – aka the woman currently pregnant with their second child. The omission was teased by fans online.

Why did MTV cut to Lil Nas X after Travis Scott won Best Hip-Hop? 🤨#VMAs pic.twitter.com/mTplvVITNk — Eric Diep (@E_Diep) September 13, 2021

No matter who walked away with a Moonperson, the 2021 MTV VMAs were going to be one for the history books. After the 2020 show featured socially-distanced performances throughout New York City’s five boroughs and plenty of facemasks, the 2021 edition took place inside the Barclays Center. The event marked the return of Justin Bieber after a six-year absence. He performed “What Do You Mean?” and “Where Are U Now” at the 2015 event, before ultimately breaking down in years due to how “overwhelming” it was. The 2021 event also marks the return of the Foo Fighters. The group, which received the Global Icon Award, hadn’t played a VMAs since 2007.

Travis Scott: “…first I wanna thank God, my mom, Stormi…” Kylie Jenner: #VMA #VMAs pic.twitter.com/ubmxBOq5Tw — Unknown Beauty 🦄 (@2beAbeauty) September 13, 2021

“I want to thank God, my mom, Stormi” – Travis Scott at the #VMAs Kylie watching at home: pic.twitter.com/Ud43q1BpzN — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) September 13, 2021

In addition to Bieber (who was scheduled to perform his No. 1 collab, “Stay,” with The Kid LAROI) and the Foo Fighters, the night promised performances from host Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Machine Gun Kelly with Travis Barker, Olivia Rodrigo, Polo G, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Camila Cabello, and Kacey Musgraves, among others. Lorde was expected to perform, but the show announced on Sept. 3 that “due to a change in production elements,” she couldn’t make the event, per the New York Post. Lorde explained that she and her crew were “planning this insanely amazing many-bodied intimate dance performance, not fully understanding the (very necessary!) safety protocols that are in place. I can’t make something less than outstanding for you guys.”

It turns out that Nicki Minaj was also supposed to appear during the show, per the New York Post. After one of her Barbz asked Nicki if she was going to perform at the show, she shared that she “pulled out” of the event. “I’ll explain why another day. But I love those guys at MTV,” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet. She thanked the fan for the questions. “I love you so much. Next year, we there baby.”