Travis Scott Denies Legal Liability For The Astroworld Fatal Incident & Asks Lawsuits To Be Dismissed (Update)

Earlier this week, #TravisScott gave his first response to 11 of the lawsuits filed against him for the #Astroworld tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people, including a 9-year-old. According to reports, Scott is denying any legal liability for what took place. Many of the lawsuits are said to have been centered around Scott being negligent and making a substantial amount of money from the concert.

“Among the suits asked for dismissal are filings by Bhaghu Shahani, father of 22-year-old Bharti Shahani, one of 10 concert-goers that died a crowd surged,” @houstonchronreports.

“Travis Scott’s attempt to escape responsibility for creating a deadly situation from which his fans could not escape is shameful and, sadly, true to form,” said Houston attorney James Lassiter, who represents Shahani and several more festival attendees who suffered significant injuries.

“While he continues using social media to present a public image of someone who is grieved by the catastrophic loss of life that his actions caused, he is quietly paying celebrity lawyers to argue his victims deserve nothing more than symbolic help with funeral costs,” WVTM13 reports.

A representative reportedly told Rolling Stone that more dismissal requests are to be expected.

As of now, over 100 lawsuits have been filed against Travis and popular concert promoter Live Nation—with more legal claims expected within the coming days.

One of the attendees injured, Niaara Goods, is not only suing Travis and Live Nation, but also Astroworld performer, Drake. “The deadly crowd surge and its aftermath unfolded right in front of Webster and Graham. Nonetheless, they continued their performance while medical personnel struggled to reach the numerous unconscious and injured concertgoers.” She is suing for $1 million for injuries she sustained.

