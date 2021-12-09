Travis Scott Charlamagne Tha God Interview Highlights

“People said they collectively heard folks screaming ‘help’ every time you stopped a song to get your attention. Did you hear any of those screams?” the host asked.

“Nah man,” Scott said, explaining that his microphone, the music, and stage lights made it difficult for him to see or hear what was happening in the crowd while he was performing. He also said that on stage, it’s hard to tell the difference between “excitement” and “danger.” “Everything just kind of sounds the same. At the end of the day you just hear music,” he said.