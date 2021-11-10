Travis Scott Astroworld BetterHelp Controversy Explained



In response to this, Matas said that BetterHelp is “a therapy service and therapy isn’t the solution for someone who needs immediate help with an urgent crisis.” Within the same email, he also listed the other events BetterHelp reportedly offered free therapy for: “Hurricane Dorian, Hurricane Michael, Hurricane Ida, the Gilroy shooting, the El Paso shooting, the California Wildfires, the evacuations from Afghanistan.”

Matas also added, “Getting therapy is not conditioned in waiving any legal rights, and signing up should not prevent anyone from participating in lawsuits or litigation of any kind.”