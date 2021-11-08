Travis Scott Allegedly Plans To Issue Refunds To All Astroworld Festival Attendees

Travis Scott remains in circulating headlines as conversations surrounding Astroworld Festival continue. One of the latest updates centers on Travis’ reaction to the incident. Variety exclusively reported his alleged decision to issue refunds to festival’s attendees.

What Happened At Astroworld Festival

Event organizers canceled his annual festival after opening day ended with the loss of eight lives. Medical professionals also treated hundreds of injured people. About 50,000 people were in attendance of the event. The large number of fans caused unsafe conditions, especially as the crowd pushed towards the stage. Authorities have already identified some victims, who were between ages 14 and 27.

Travis Cancels Other Performance

Travis has also reportedly pulled out of his upcoming headline performance. Day N Vegas Festival had booked the artist for their November 13 line-up, which marks the second day of the music event. However, according to Variety, Travis will not be taking the stage.

Festival organizers had arranged for Travis to perform on the Frank Stage for about an hour from 10:45 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. Lil Baby and Doja Cat were scheduled to perform prior to Travis, but there hasn’t been any word on if either will be taking the headliner spot. At the time of publishing, the festival’s website hadn’t provided an update on their website or social media accounts.

Variety sources say that the artist feels “too distraught to play” at the Vegas concert.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Travis Shares His Thoughts

Travis has already spoken out twice about what occurred at Astroworld Festival. Over the weekend, the artist released an official statement and independent video clip.

“I am absolutely devastated by what took pace last night,” Travis wrote following the event. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.”

Along with refunds, Travis is reportedly covering funeral costs for victims’ of the festival tragic outcome. He will be reaching into his own pockets to fund the donations, per TMZ.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Travis Scott Allegedly Plans To Issue Refunds To All Astroworld Festival Attendees appeared first on The Shade Room.