The verdict is in: all three defendants accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery were found guilty of murder on Wednesday. Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William Bryan Jr. each faced nine charges involving murder, assault and imprisonment, per AP News. The judge began by reading the verdict of all counts against Travis, followed by Gregory and then William.

As previously reported, Ahmaud was murdered while taking a jog through a Georgia neighborhood called Satilla Shores. The criminal act took place on February 23, 2020. Travis, along with his father Gregory and their neighbor William chased Ahmaud down the street, imprisoned him with their trucks and then killed him with a shotgun.

Travis McMichael

Travis, who actually shot and killed Ahmaud, was found guilty on all nine charges. A jury, which made headlines for only having one Black juror, reached the decision after nine hours of deliberations. Travis was convicted of malice murder, four counts of felony murder,two counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

Gregory McMichael

Gregory was also convicted of murdering Ahmaud. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole, per CNN.

William Bryan Jr.

Like his co-defendants, William was also convicted of murdering Ahmaud. The jury found him guilty of felony murder, but acquitted him of malice murder.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William Bryan Jr. Convicted Of Murdering Ahmaud Arbery appeared first on The Shade Room.