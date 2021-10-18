Travis Barker’s Son TikTok Of Kourtney Kardashian And Travis’ Engagement

“This feels illegal to see we’re literally at the dinner table.”

The two announced their rose-and-candle-clad oceanfront engagement in two very sweet Instagram posts, with Kourt posting this:

…and Travis reposting it on his IG story, writing “FOREVER.” We love to see it!!!


Instagram / @travisbarker

Later that evening, it seems like there was some sort of celebratory dinner with family and friends, because many Kardashian-adjacent folks shared pics and videos of the new fiancés on their stories. For instance, Kendall posted this pic of The Ring™, and Travy reposted:


Instagram / @travisbarker

Which, to the surprise of absolutely no one, is unthinkably gorgeous and comparable in size to the cockroach I killed in my apartment a couple days ago.

But another cute moment from the night was when Travis’ son, Landon, posted this TikTok from the dinner:

In the TikTok, Kourtney and Travis can be seen embracing, and they seem just as happy as can be. Brings a tear to me eye!!!


TikTok / @landonbarkerr

“So happy for me and my new family!” Landon wrote.

I mean, come ON!!!!!!!! 😭💖😭💖😭

You can also briefly see Travis’ daughter, Alabama, Kim, and a cameraman in attendance.


TikTok / @landonbarkerr

Does this mean we’re getting a spinoff? A gorgeously shot engagement video?! We must wait with bated breath!!!!!!!

And at the end, Landon himself seems to give his own stamp of approval with this thumbs up.

Thank you, Landon, for letting us all experience what sitting at that table must’ve felt like.

And congrats to the happy couple!!! I fully support this union and wish them nothing but joy and happiness FOREVA and EVAAAAA!!!!!!!! 💖💖💖


Instagram / @kourtneykardash

May your vibes always be just living life!!!!!!!!!!

