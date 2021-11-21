Travis Barker’s 46th Birthday Trip To Mexico With Kourtney Kardashian – Hollywood Life

Kourtney Kardashian is pulling out all the stops for fiancé Travis Barker’s birthday — including a trip to Mexico, where they celebrated with fireworks and more!

Travis Barker is one lucky guy! The Blink-182 drummer is being showered with love as he celebrates his 46th birthday, largely thanks to his gorgeous fiancée Kourtney Kardashian, 42. The Poosh founder took to Instagram to reveal the couple enjoyed a getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to mark the occasion, which included a lavish outdoor movie night on the beach, fireworks and more.

Candles lined the sand to create a pathway to the large outdoor monitor, which played the classic Christmas movie Home Alone starring a young Macaulay Culkin. A voice could be singing the words “happy birthday” as Kourt filmed while walking towards a cozy bonfire, ending with a video of Travis pushing a button to set off some celebratory fireworks! Kourtney hugged Travis tight as she beamed at the display, looking more in love than ever.

Earlier this week, Travis’ son Landon Barker, 18, shared a TikTok video from the same trip. In the short post, Kourt and Travis could be seen holding hands as they enjoyed a horseback ride with the rest of their family, including his daughter Alabama, 15, and Kourtney’s youngest son Reign Disick, 6. How sweet!

“At sunset,” Kourtney captioned posts from the same excursion, showing off her flirty off-the-shoulder top with a purple flower design, and black short shorts. The mom-of-three added riding boots to her look, and kept her short black hair up in a low ponytail. Her daughter Penelope, 9, popped in for a cute selfie alongside Reign, showing off her growing teeth.

Before the milestone trip, Kourt gifted Travis with his ultimate dream car: a $70,000 Buick! She revealed the ritzy present outside of the iconic Hotel Bel-Air, where they were also seen making out in the front seats. “pulled up to the valet,” she said in her short (but funny) caption, posted on Nov. 18.

Travis’ actual birthday fell on Nov. 14, which Kourtney marked via IG. “I f—ing love you more than anything. My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby!” she gushed. The couple got engaged in Oct. 2021 after just 10 months of dating.