Travis Barker Replies To Tattoo Criticism

Travis previously explained his philosophy on getting tattoos back in 2016, telling GQ, “For me it’s documenting part of my life or people, things, times in my life. When I’m dead and gone I want people to be able to look at my body and basically relive my life in some ways.”



Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

When specifically asked about the idea of tattoo regret, he said, “It’s all memories…I don’t care if I have nice, shiny tattoos. Mine all tell a story and make up who I am.”