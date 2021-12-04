Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Travis Barker Replies To Tattoo Criticism

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

People still criticizing tattoos in 2021??

Alright, you probably know Travis Barker as one heavily tattooed man. Well, on Friday, Travis posted this fire pic of himself on Instagram:

And someone decided to criticize his tattoos in a very rude way:


@travisbarker / Via instagram.com

Not someone trying to criticize 46-year-old pop-punk icon Travis Barker like he’s a teenager in the suburbs. 

“The tattoos really look ridiculous, Travis,” the person wrote. “When you get older, you are going to regret it.”


Tommaso Boddi / WireImage / Getty Images

Travis decided to reply to the commenter, writing, “When I’m older, I’m probably gonna hang out with other badass tattooed dudes and generally look awesome.”


Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

“What are you gonna do when you look like every other old person?”

Like, honestly, though, his tattoos are sick.


Chelsea Lauren / WireImage / Getty Images

And even if they weren’t to our taste, it’s quite frankly none of our business to comment on them!!!

Travis previously explained his philosophy on getting tattoos back in 2016, telling GQ, “For me it’s documenting part of my life or people, things, times in my life. When I’m dead and gone I want people to be able to look at my body and basically relive my life in some ways.”


Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

When specifically asked about the idea of tattoo regret, he said, “It’s all memories…I don’t care if I have nice, shiny tattoos. Mine all tell a story and make up who I am.”

In short, get whatever the hell you want on your body.

