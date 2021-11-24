Travis Barker Proud Of His Daughter For Flying With Him

The drummer boarded a plane for the first time since 2008 in August.
Travis boarded his first flight in over a decade to accompany Kourtney, her mom Kris Jenner, and Kris’ partner Corey Gamble on a trip to Cabo San Lucas last summer. The couple returned to the same vacation spot recently, and brought Travis’ two children along this time.
Travis shares Alabama Luella Barker and Landon Asher Barker, who are 15 and 18 years old, with his former spouse Shanna Moakler.
He gave his followers a glimpse of their sunny family vacation on Instagram yesterday, sharing a sweet collection of photos that pictured him, Kourtney, Alabama, and Landon riding horses along the beach somewhere. “Perfect day,” he captioned the social media carousel.
The post’s comments section included a heartwarming exchange between Travis and his daughter. Alabama initiated it, writing, “Love u the most,” with a raising hands emoji. When her dad replied, he acknowledged how big a deal it was for them to be together so far from home.
“I’m so proud of you for flying,” he told Alabama.
Confronting fears isn’t easy, even when the desire to do so is there. We’re happy for Travis, and glad to see him supporting his kids.