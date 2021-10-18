Although “Keeping Up With Kardashians” is officially over. That doesn’t mean that fans will not be able to still follow the family along as they continue to celebrate special moments. We all know Kourtney Kardashian is now a fiancée, and it looks like viewers will be able to get a closer look into the special moment.

According to TMZ, cameras were on deck as Travis Barker popped the big question to Kourt, as well as during the celebratory dinner that followed. The special moment will reportedly appear on the family’s new show that is being filmed for Hulu. Photos and videos that were shared on social media showed that there were cameras present to capture the moment.

As we previously reported, prior to the series finale of KUWTK, the family signed a multi-million dollar deal with Hulu to create original content. After having their show air on E! for the past 13 years, their content will now air exclusively on Hulu domestically and on Star internationally.

Travis’ son Landon shared how happy he was for him and his new family, and in his video, a camera crew was very much visible. A photo of Kris Jenner at their celebration dinner also shows that a camera crew was in the room.

As mentioned before Travis popped the big question at The Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel.

This will be Kourtney’s first marriage. Travis was previously married to Shanna Moakler, and they share two children. Kourtney has three children that she shares with her ex Scott Disick.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian’s Engagement Reportedly Set To Be Featured On The Kardashians New Hulu Show appeared first on The Shade Room.