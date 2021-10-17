Travis Barker Kourtney Kardashian SNL PDA

Just rolling around with some drumsticks, as you do.

When I say the words “Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker,” I’m sure many things come to mind — including the couple’s love of PDA, both on and off social media.


Jason Kempin / Getty Images

It may not be everyone’s favorite thing in the world, but let’s be real: You’re here, I’m here, so let’s get to it!

So, when Travis Barker appeared on SNL last night alongside Young Thug, you can bet Kourt was right there to support him backstage.

AHEM, WHERE ARE YOUR EYES LOOKING, SIR?

I’m fine.


Kourtney Kardashian / Via instagram.com

Who is the photographer and how do they feel?

Honestly, I can be snarky all I want — but I did a gig on drums last night and maybe I would have liked someone to feed my drumsticks to me!


Kourtney Kardashian / Via instagram.com

In a sexy way, not literally. 

And who should pop into the comments of this post but Travis himself?


Kourtney Kardashian / Via instagram.com

Everywhere, men from the Warped Tour begin to weep.

Of course, you eagle-eyed fans of SNL/Trav-ourtney may have noticed that this comes a mere week after Kim Kardashian roasted the couple’s PDA on the show.

I think I need to lie down.

