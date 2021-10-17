Travis Barker Kourtney Kardashian SNL PDA

Just rolling around with some drumsticks, as you do.
So, when Travis Barker appeared on SNL last night alongside Young Thug, you can bet Kourt was right there to support him backstage.
AHEM, WHERE ARE YOUR EYES LOOKING, SIR?
I’m fine.
Honestly, I can be snarky all I want — but I did a gig on drums last night and maybe I would have liked someone to feed my drumsticks to me!
And who should pop into the comments of this post but Travis himself?
Of course, you eagle-eyed fans of SNL/Trav-ourtney may have noticed that this comes a mere week after Kim Kardashian roasted the couple’s PDA on the show.
I think I need to lie down.
