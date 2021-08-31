Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian On Scott Disick DMs

As for Kourtney, who shares three kids with Scott, she tweeted a Bible verse. “John 15:7,” she wrote. “If you remain in me and my words remain in you, you may ask anything you wish, and it will be done for you.”

John 15:7

If you remain in me and my words

remain in you, you may ask anything you wish, and it will be done for you.

@KourtneyKardash / Via

@KourtneyKardash / Via Twitter: @kourtneykardash