Travis Barker Kisses Kourtney Kardashian’s Neck In PDA Photo – Hollywood Life

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to share gorgeous snapshots of her and boyfriend Travis Barker getting cozy while dressed up for a night on the town.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Travis Barker, 45, are known for flooding their social media with PDA pics and videos, as their romance continues to blossom. And Aug. 18 was no different for the couple as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram and shared a sexy photo with the Blink 182 drummer.

Travis was pictured kissing Kourtney’s neck in the snapshot which she simply captioned, “Yummy.” The rocker took to her comments section and replied, “True romance” followed by a red heart and fire emoji. The Poosh founder perched herself on her man’s lap and flashed a coy smile for the camera. She wore a black and white striped dress with several cutouts along the sides, strappy black heels, and a bold red lip to complete the look.

Fans flooded to the comments section to gush over the loved up pair. “You look happier than ever,” one follower wrote. “Something special is happening here,” another added. Unsurprisingly, some hoped that the couple make things official already and asked, “When is the wedding already?”

As we previously reported, the lovebirds are seemingly head over heels for each other so it’s no surprise that the brunette beauty would say “I do” to her hunky musician beau. “Since Kourtney’s life is out in the open anyways, it is an amazing feeling for her to share a love with someone that gives it right back,” a source to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She is in it beyond with Travis and she is all in. Once he decides to propose she is absolutely looking to say yes and looking forward to an epic and incredible one of a kind wedding. That is where her head space with Travis is right now. She is loving every minute of it.”