Travis Barker Honors DJ AM On Flight To Italy

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
6

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

The rock artist conquered his fear over flying earlier this month with a trip to Cabo with Kourtney Kardashian.

Table of Contents

Travis Barker took a moment to commemorate his late friend and collaborator Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein on his flight to Italy with Kourtney Kardashian.


Travis Barker / Via Instagram

The Blink-182 drummer and DJ AM were the sole survivors in the deadly 2008 plane crash in South Carolina. The group’s private jet crashed during takeoff while en route back home, claiming the lives of two of Travis’ close friends — his security guard Charles “Che” Still and assistant Chris Baker — as well as both of the pilots.


Nick Valinote / FilmMagic / Getty Images

As a result of the crash, Travis was forced to undergo 27 surgeries to treat the third-degree burns suffered on 65% of his body. While DJ AM also managed to escape, even using his shirt to extinguish the flames on Travis’ body, he died from a drug overdose a year later.


Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Taking to his Instagram story, the 45-year-old rock artist posted a photo of his late friend to honor his memory.


Travis Barker / Via Instagram

In a follow-up story, Travis posted a nighttime shot of Italy’s Genoan cityscape.


Travis Barker / Via Instagram

The trip to Zoagli, Italy marks the second time Travis has flown in nearly 13 years. Earlier this month, he and Kourtney — along with Kris Jenner and her business executive boyfriend Corey Gamble — traveled to Cabo.

Back in June, the musician said he was considering flying again. Previously, the father of two opened up about his “haunting” experience with survivor’s guilt and post-traumatic stress disorder in a May interview with Men’s Health.


Noel Vasquez / Getty Images

“I was dark, I couldn’t walk down the street,” he said. “If I saw a plane [in the sky], I was determined it was going to crash, and I just didn’t want to see it.”

In the interview, the drummer also shared that time and therapy has helped him heal, saying, “Now it’s been so many years, it’s getting easier for me. There are days where I’ll wake up and never think about it.”

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR