Travis Barker Helped Create Kourtney Kardashian’s Engagement Ring – Hollywood Life

Kourtney Kardashian’s stunning engagement ring was designed by celebrity jeweler Lorraine Schwartz, who said that she had help from the soon-to-be groom!

Travis Barker, 45, didn’t just buy the ring that he placed on Kourtney Kardashian‘s finger when he proposed on Oct. 17 — he also helped designed it! Celebrity jeweler Lorraine Schwartz told People that the Blink-182 rocker was very involved in the makings of the “flawless, beautifully cut diamond stone” that he gave Kourtney, 42, when he asked for her hand in marriage. “I worked on it with Travis and he was a really big part of it,” said Lorraine. “He was really hands-on in the whole making of it. It’s gorgeous and they’re happy,” she added.

Lorraine has worked with the Kardashian-Jenner family for years. In fact, she designed Kim Kardashian‘s engagement rings from both of her ex-husbands, Kris Humphries and Kanye West. She’s also designed iconic fashion pieces worn by Beyonce, Angelina Jolie, and more.

Travis popped the question to Kourt on the beach in Montecito. Shortly after, fans got a look at the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum’s stunning new bling thanks to Kim, 40. The SKIMS founder zoomed in on the massive, oval-shaped diamond, which sits atop a thin band, in a video that featured the newly-engaged couple packing on some major PDA by enjoying a steamy makeout session.

Kourtney and Travis’ engagement means that their families will officially become blended. The POOSH founder is mom to Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, 38, while Travis has two children, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 46, and a stepdaughter, Atiana, 22, who is Shanna’s other child with professional boxer Oscar de la Hoya. After the proposal, a source told HollywoodLife that Kourtney’s kids are “super happy” that she’ll be marrying Travis.

As for Scott, he’s apparently “losing it” over the engagement news. “He feels like he deserved some sort of warning that this was coming, but he really didn’t,” a source told us. Meanwhile, Shanna doesn’t seem too pleased about Travis proposing to Kourtney, either. The rockstar’s ex-wife shared a cryptic Instagram Story on Monday morning that has since been interpreted as a dig at the news.

Regardless, Kourtney and Travis are riding high (and continuing their PDA, we can only assume) since taking this big step in their relationship. Next up: wedding planning!