Travis Barker Feeling Up Kourtney Kardashian In Front Of Kris Jenner

Hello there. I’m putting my journalism minor to good use today and bringing you a bizarre, awkward, and short story.

Last night, the Kardashians celebrated Kris Jenner’s birthday with an in-house karaoke party. Kris gave us everything with a performance of “Build Me Up Buttercup.”

Kim performed “U Remind Me” by Usher and was very “go girl, give us nothing” (she admitted karaoke wasn’t her thing).

The PDA icons lived up to their reputation because in the middle of Kris’ performance, Travis started to feel up Kourtney:

YUP…like????????????????

Imagine doing that in front of your partner’s mom. So awkward.

But when Khloé panned over to Kris, she seemed too busy in her karaoke glory to care or notice.


When on Ellen, Kris was asked about Kourt and Travis’ PDA. She said when they’re super PDA-ing, “I’m looking for a closet to hide in — somewhere to go.”

Good for her. I’m slightly uncomfy, but good for her. And Kourt. And Travis. That’s all, bye!

