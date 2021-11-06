Travis Barker Feeling Up Kourtney Kardashian In Front Of Kris Jenner

Last night, the Kardashians celebrated Kris Jenner’s birthday with an in-house karaoke party. Kris gave us everything with a performance of “Build Me Up Buttercup.”
Kim performed “U Remind Me” by Usher and was very “go girl, give us nothing” (she admitted karaoke wasn’t her thing).
The PDA icons lived up to their reputation because in the middle of Kris’ performance, Travis started to feel up Kourtney:
YUP…like????????????????
Imagine doing that in front of your partner’s mom. So awkward.
But when Khloé panned over to Kris, she seemed too busy in her karaoke glory to care or notice.
Good for her. I’m slightly uncomfy, but good for her. And Kourt. And Travis. That’s all, bye!