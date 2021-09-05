Travala Is Now Accepting $XVG Payment for Travel Booking By CoinQuora

Travala Is Now Accepting $XVG Payment for Travel Booking
- Verge (XVG) announced their partnership with Travala.
- Travala users can now pay their travel booking using XVG.
- XVG is now trading at $0.030693 with a 24-hour trading volume of $40,195,955.
On Friday, Verge Currency announced their partnership with the leading blockchain-based travel booking giant Travala.com.
VergeCurreny Twitter (NYSE:) account retweeted a post from username @EKASON5, one of Verge’s developers.
#VergeCurrency enters into partnership with a leading #blockchain-based travel booking giant @travalacom.
