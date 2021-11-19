TransPerfect Music City Bowl Drops Zac Stacy As Youth Brand Ambassador After Video Surfaces (Update)

As a video of Zac Stacy attacking the mother of his child surfaces, the TransPerfect Music City Bowl has decided to cut ties with the former NFL player.

Scheduled for Dec. 30th in Nashville, Tenn, the organization partnered with Stacy to promote the game and give back to the youth.

“Based on the video and domestic violence report regarding Zac Stacy,” officials said in a statement, “the TransPerfect Music City Bowl has terminated the relationship with Zac Stacy effective immediately.”

As previously reported, a graphic video showed Zac Stacy brutally beating on his ex-girlfriend. Just a few feet away, their infant son cried. Zac is seen slamming, punching, and slapping the woman. Per TMZ, police are looking for Zac and urging him to turn himself in.

His charges are related to aggravated battery and criminal mischief. The woman, by the name Kris Evans on social media, had injuries on her face, torso, and legs according to police. They responded to a call from her last weekend, but Zac was already gone.

