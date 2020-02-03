Trailer Review: Bhoot | filmfare.com

Movie: Bhoot
Director: Bhanu Pratap Singh
Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana
Trailer rating: 3/5
When any Bollywood fan hears the word Dharma, they imagine fancy ensembles, bigger than life.
characters and a story with a lot of drama. But, Karan Johar seeks to surprise the public
with the latest Dharma adventure, Bhoot. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, Bhoot is
With a ship that mysteriously emerges on the Juhu beach in Mumbai and the strange part
is that the ship did not have a single person on board. Along with Dharma Productions, this is also
the first horror adventure for actors Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, which is another exciting
factor for the audience. Vicky Kaushal in the film plays a surveying officer who is in charge of
Investigate the ship and its surprise appearance. The trailer has many jump scares that you could
expect from a horror movie and also seems to be getting a positive response online.