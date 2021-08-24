Traffic Improves in China as Beijing Quashes Outbreak of Delta

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content (Bloomberg) — Traffic on China’s typically busy city streets has shown signs of a recovery as the key crude-importing nation managed to quash a resurgence in Covid-19 cases, bolstering the outlook for energy demand. Congestion in Beijing, the capital, rose 11.8% as of mid-morning on Tuesday compared with a week earlier, according to real-time traffic data from Baidu. The volume in the commercial center of Shanghai was 2.8% higher, while it was up 6.8% in Zhengzhou and 3.4% in Nanjing, both regional towns.

Article content READ: China Hits Zero Covid Cases With a Month of Draconian Curbs Oil markets have been rocked over the past month as the spread of the delta coronavirus variant spurred fresh curbs on mobility in countries around the world, including in China. While that helped to drag global benchmark Brent sharply lower, evidence that activity is returning may spur a recovery. The signals from China come about a week before the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies meet to decide on output policy. “China’s oil demand destruction due to lockdowns is likely smaller than many think,” Royal Bank of Canada analysts including Helima Croft said in a report. Thanks to mass testing and strict quarantine policies, China contained the resurgence in a little over a month after the outbreak hit nearly 50 cities across 17 provinces. At one point, more than 200 neighborhoods across the country were labeled high- or medium-risk, triggering sweeping curbs that included cutting off train services and some domestic flights.