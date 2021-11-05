Trading in shares of Chinese developer Kaisa group and units suspended By Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Trading in shares of Chinese developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd and three of its units was suspended on Friday, a day after the company said a subsidiary had missed a payment on a wealth management product.
Kaisa’s troubles come amid concerns about a deepening liquidity crisis in the Chinese property sector, with a string of offshore debt defaults, credit rating downgrades and sell-offs in the developers’ shares and bonds in recent weeks.
