Trading Bitcoin’s like trading stamps, says Swedish central bank governor By Cointelegraph

The governor of Sweden’s central bank, the Sveriges Riksbank, has dismissed (BTC) as an altogether far-fetched alternative to government-backed fiat currencies.
Speaking at a banking conference in Stockholm, Sveriges Riksbank governor Stefan Ingves argued, “Private money usually collapses sooner or later.” In a further disparaging remark, he claimed, “Sure, you can get rich by trading in bitcoin, but it’s comparable to trading in stamps.”
