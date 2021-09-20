Tradeshift Appoints Smita Gupta as VP, Global Marketing

Article content

SAN FRANCISCO — Tradeshift, a leader in e-invoicing and accounts payable automation, has appointed Smita Gupta as VP, Global Marketing. She will be responsible for evolving and building a dynamic, predictable and scalable marketing organization that drives brand awareness, new partnerships and growth as the company scales.

Smita’s depth of experience across SaaS and fintech adds a further dimension to the impeccable senior team Tradeshift has assembled to execute its strategy of building a leading B2B network with embedded fintech.

Commenting on Smita’s appointment, Christophe Bodin, Chief Revenue Officer, Tradeshift, said: “We’re in the midst of a fundamental mindset shift among business leaders who had for many years seen digitalization as tomorrow’s priority. Tradeshift’s cloud-based, open network is already helping many of the world’s largest companies reimagine the way they connect, transact and collaborate with any supplier. There could not be a better time to bring someone of Smita’s caliber and experience in helping us drive forward our mission.”

An award-winning global industry thought leader, Smita is recognized for digital transformation, accelerating growth and scaling platforms. She champions the use of technology platforms for open innovation and collaboration across ecosystems. She brings more than two decades of experience building global powerhouse brands across fintech, software and telecoms industries.

Smita joins Tradeshift from Finastra where she led the company’s global platform & marketplaces marketing function, creating a commercially driven, diverse organization focused on innovation, go to market strategies, partnerships, revenue generation and growth. During her time with the company, Finastra scaled the platform with over 150 fintech apps on board and expanded footprints across Asia Pacific and China. She has also held leadership positions at Tata Communications, Akamai and Cisco.

Smita said: “I’m proud to be joining a company that is a true disruptor in business payments and commerce. Tradeshift has a bold and inspiring vision to connect every company in the world digitally, creating economic opportunity for all. This is backed by a rock-solid proposition that is perfectly in tune with the issues that businesses across the world are trying to address today.

“The past 18 months have challenged many of the traditional assumptions as to how organizations create engagement and deliver value. There’s a huge opportunity to apply fresh, innovative thinking to the way Tradeshift connects with its audiences and augments the experience of buyers and sellers across the network.”