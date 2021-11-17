Traders watch for a trend reversal after Ethereum price drops to $4,100 By Cointelegraph

Ether (ETH) traders might have a few reasons to panic after today’s 13% drop down to $4,100. The swift pullback appears to have broken a 55-day ascending channel that had a target at $5,500.
Those not worried about technical analysis will understand that the cryptocurrency’s 3.4% daily volatility justifies the 10% negative price swing. Still, one should not disregard externalities such as the United States infrastructure bill approval on Monday.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.