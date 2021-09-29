Traders sit idly by as Ripple (XRP) price struggles to avoid a drop to $0.70 By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Traders sit idly by as Ripple (XRP) price struggles to avoid a drop to $0.70

‘s (XRP) rallied 72% from Aug. 7 to Aug. 14 but since then, every attempt to break out of the descending channel has been quickly suppressed. The past ten days have been no different, with the XRP price correcting by 15%.

The platform was first launched in 2012 and Ripple is a distributed open-source protocol and remittance system created by United States-based Ripple Labs. The company provides cross-border payment solutions through domestic partnerships or by offering RippleNet services.

XRP price at Bitstamp in USD. Source: TradingView
XRP Dec. futures premium (above) vs. XRP price in USDT (Below). Source: TradingView
XRP perpetual futures 8-hour funding rate. Source: Bybt.com