Traders Seek Havens on Kabul Blast, Hawkish Fed: Markets Wrap

Article content (Bloomberg) — U.S. equities fell Thursday as markets turned cautious after explosions in Kabul and ahead of a Federal Reserve gathering that may provide more clues about its approach to paring stimulus. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 slid after reports of blasts in Afghanistan, which may have included U.S. causalities, escalating tensions as the U.S. attempts to evacuate. The decline came after non-voting members of the Federal Open Market Committee also made hawkish monetary comments, urging the Fed to start tapering its asset purchase program. Energy shares led the decline, while Treasury yields pared gains and gold rose.

Article content Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at Jonestrading, said the quick drop in shares was likely a culmination of the morning news, including the uncertainty created by the explosions and the Fed commentary ahead of Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole symposium Friday. Views are split on whether the address will provide a clearer guide on tapering emergency Fed support. While the ongoing economic rebound and elevated inflation add to the case for starting policy normalization, the fast-spreading delta virus strain threatens a slower pace of recovery than some had expected. If Powell fails to hint at when a taper announcement will occur, all eyes will next be on the August jobs report, said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance. The latest jobless claims and annualized gross domestic product data Thursday slightly missed estimates.

Article content “A strong jobs report on Sept. 3 will lead to increased speculation that the Fed will announce their taper plans at the September FOMC meeting,” he said. “However, any weakness or disappointment in that report will push consensus back to the next Fed meeting.” The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell, dragged lower by basic resources and travel shares while the media and construction sectors gained. MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific gauge snapped a three-day rally, with Chinese tech names slumping on disappointing earnings. Elsewhere, WTI crude oil dipped below $68 a barrel, paring a rally this week driven by bets that demand will weather the delta variant’s impact on the economic recovery. Bitcoin slid to around $47,000. Here are some events to watch this week:

Article content Fed officials participate in the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium on FridayJuly U.S. personal income and spending data Friday. Investors will scrutinize the personal consumption expenditures price index, an inflation measure closely watched by the Fed. For more market analysis read our MLIV blog. Some of the main moves in markets: Stocks The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 11:16 a.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4%The MSCI World index fell 0.3% Currencies The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%The euro was little changed at $1.1761The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.3722The Japanese yen was little changed at 110.00 per dollar Bonds The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.35%Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.42%Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.59% Commodities West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.2% to $67.52 a barrelGold futures rose 0.4% to $1,798.70 an ounce ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

