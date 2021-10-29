Traders Rush Forward 20-Basis-Point ECB Hike Bet to October 2022 By Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) — Money markets are bringing forward the timing of the European Central Bank’s first rate in hike in more than a decade to October next year from December after President Christine Lagarde’s half-hearted pushback Thursday. 

Traders now expect the central bank to raise the deposit facility rate by 20 basis points in October 2022 to minus 0.3%, as inflation expectations surge. 

German consumer prices jumped 4.6% in October, the fastest pace since 1993, while the Bundesbank said in its latest monthly report that price growth may accelerate further in the coming months before slowing down next year. 

 

