Traders pause sell-off on lower consumer sentiment

By
Matilda Colman
2

Author of the article:

Reuters

Ross Kerber and Dhara Ranasinghe

NEW YORK / LONDON — Selling in U.S.

Treasury markets paused on Friday as data showed consumer

sentiment plunged to a 10-year low on inflation worries, leaving

traders trying to gauge the pace of future central bank interest

rate increases.

The yield on the U.S. five-year note was up 1.8

basis points at 1.2309%, after earlier in the day reaching

1.263%, the highest since February 2020 and up five

basis points from its close on Wednesday, the last trading day

before bond markets were closed on Thursday.

The note and others fell back as the University of

Michigan’s consumer sentiment index showed little belief that

policymakers are taking sufficient steps to tame inflation.

The moves still left key parts of the U.S. yield curve close

to milestone lows. For instance the spread between five-year and

30-year Treasuries was at 71 basis points, about a basis point

higher than its close on Wednesday. It had reached as low as 62

basis points earlier Friday, its lowest since March 2020.

Kim Rupert, senior economist for Action Economics, said the

trading showed investors struggling to forecast whether the U.S.

Federal Reserve will accelerate its pace of expected rate hikes

in the face of the Michigan data and other indications of price

increases.

Economic data on Wednesday showed the biggest annual rise in

U.S. inflation in 31 years, for instance, sending yields higher.

“The market is now pricing in a more aggressive Fed

tightening structure,” she said. But traders’ mood seemed

jittery. “There’s a lot of mixed messages and mixed positioning

at this point,” Rupert said

U.S. stock indexes rose on Friday, as Johnson & Johnson and

big technology and communication stocks led gains, contributing

to risk-on sentiment.

The benchmark 10-year note was up 1.2 basis

points at 1.5699% on Friday. The 10-year breakeven rate

held near 2.71%, the highest since May 2006.

November 12 Friday 12:10PM New York / 1710 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.002

Six-month bills 0.065 0.0659 0.000

Two-year note 99-185/256 0.5175 0.014

Three-year note 99-178/256 0.8531 0.018

Five-year note 99-126/256 1.2309 0.018

Seven-year note 99-108/256 1.4627 0.016

10-year note 98-52/256 1.5699 0.012

20-year bond 96-88/256 1.9744 0.012

30-year bond 98-140/256 1.9391 0.021

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 24.00 2.25

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 20.00 2.25

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.00 0.75

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap 4.25 1.25

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -18.25 0.50

spread

(Reporting by Ross Kerber and Dhara Ranasinghe

Editing by Mark Potter and Jonathan Oatis)

Comments

