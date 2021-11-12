Traders pause sell-off on lower consumer sentiment

Article content

NEW YORK / LONDON — Selling in U.S.

Treasury markets paused on Friday as data showed consumer

sentiment plunged to a 10-year low on inflation worries, leaving

traders trying to gauge the pace of future central bank interest

rate increases.

The yield on the U.S. five-year note was up 1.8

basis points at 1.2309%, after earlier in the day reaching

1.263%, the highest since February 2020 and up five

basis points from its close on Wednesday, the last trading day

before bond markets were closed on Thursday.